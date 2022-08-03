Jonah Williams impressing Andrew Whitworth and others at Bengals training camp

Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams is a guy the team hopes to see keep ascending as he enters his age-24 season.

Based on the early returns in training camp that’s something that could unfold quickly.

Williams looked especially good this week in reps against the likes of the returning Joseph Ossai and star edge defender Trey Hendrickson — two pass-rushers who undermine the idea this is some sort of exaggeration about Williams because everyone “looks good” in camp early.

So much so, Bengals great and now-retired left tackle Andrew Whitworth took to social media to praise one of Williams’ reps:

Walk in the park for Jonah! Slow it down and Watch how well he mirrors the feet of rusher! Each step gets down in rhythm with the rush! https://t.co/lGRyGlEnru — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) August 2, 2022

It’s a little thing, but a notable one for Williams, who had his best season as a pro last year in what was technically only his second season on the field after missing his entire rookie year. If he keeps reaching toward the upper limits of his potential that made him a first-rounder at the same time the rest of the line finds stability via upgrades, Joe Burrow should have plenty of time to put up big numbers.

List

4 takeaways from the sixth practice of Bengals training camp

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire