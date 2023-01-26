Everything remains status quo when it comes to the injuries along Cincinnati’s offensive line.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, right guard Alex Cappa and left tackle Jonah Williams are not practicing on Thursday.

Cappa is dealing with an ankle injury, though multiple reporters noted he was not in a walking boot at the day’s session.

Williams suffered a dislocated kneecap in the wild-card round and has not practiced since.

With both players out for Thursday’s practice, the Bengals are likely to be without three of their five starting linemen for most of the season in the AFC Championship Game. Right tackle La'el Collins was lost for the rest of the season in December when he suffered a torn ACL.

Cincinnati will release its full practice report later on Thursday.

Jonah Williams, Alex Cappa remain out of practice for Bengals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk