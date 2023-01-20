The signs have pointed in the direction of the Bengals being shorthanded on the offensive line all week and the team made it official on Friday.

Head coach Zac Taylor said that left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa have been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Bills. Williams dislocated his kneecap last Sunday and Cappa has an ankle injury that kept him from playing in the win over the Ravens.

Jackson Carman replaced Williams and Max Scharping got the start in place of Cappa. The Bengals are also playing Hakeem Adeniji at right tackle with La'el Collins out for the rest of the season.

The Ravens had four sacks and limited the Bengals to 51 rushing yards last Sunday, but a 98-yard fumble return by Sam Hubbard helped Cincinnati advance to face Buffalo. The Bengals will be hoping that a week of work for their rejiggered offensive line will be enough to get the offense moving back in the right direction.

Jonah Williams, Alex Cappa officially ruled out for Bengals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk