Jonah Monheim’s return for 2024 is a big boost for USC

The 2023 USC football season was marked by uncertainty and underperformance on the offensive line, with the exception of Jonah Monheim.

We wrote:

“In late September, the rotations needed to tighten and become less fluid. USC needed to settle on a starting offensive line which could step up and play well against Notre Dame, then Utah, then Washington and Oregon. USC hasn’t settled on a clear-cut starting offensive line in which the best linemen have obviously separated themselves from the backups.

“What does that say? Most people would think that no starting five has separated itself from the backups. In other words, USC just doesn’t have a strong group of starting offensive linemen, with Jonah Monheim being the one exception.”

Monheim will return to USC in 2024. That’s big. We talked about it on our USC YouTube show at The Voice of College Football. Subscribe to, like, and share our USC YouTube channel and join as a member if you can.

