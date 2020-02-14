Jonah Mathews says fellow USC senior Nick Rakocevic 'never leaves anybody out'
USC guard Jonah Mathews discusses why he thinks fellow senior Nick Rakocevic has the "biggest personality" on the Trojans men's basketball team. He says that Rakocevic is "lively" both on-court and off, and has a "group mentality." Catch a full breakdown of USC's season so far on the Pac-12's "Basketball Pregame Show" on Saturday, February 15th at 4:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.
