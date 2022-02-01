Jonah Jackson replaces Brandon Scherff in Pro Bowl

The Lions have a Pro Bowler.

The team was shut out when the NFC roster for this week’s game in Las Vegas was initially announced, but the replacement process worked out for one of their players. The team announced that guard Jonah Jackson has been added to the team.

Jackson will be taking the place of Washington guard Brandon Scherff, who pulled out due to injury.

Jackson started all 16 games he played during his second year with the Lions. The team said that the 2020 third-round pick is the first guard drafted and developed by the Lions who has ever been selected to the Pro Bowl.

