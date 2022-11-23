Jonah Jackson, Jeff Okudah ruled out for Thursday

The Lions have ruled out five players for Thursday’s game against the Bills because of injuries.

The group includes a pair of starting offensive linemen. Left guard Jonah Jackson has a concussion and right guard Evan Brown will miss the game with an ankle injury.

Dan Skipper replaced Brown against the Giants last Sunday and the Lions also have Logan Stenberg and Kayode Awosika available.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah was also officially ruled out. He suffered a concussion last weekend and head coach Dan Campbell said early this week that he didn’t see a way Okudah would play this week.

Defensive linemen Charles Harris (groin) and Josh Paschal (knee) will also miss the game. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) is listed as questionable.

