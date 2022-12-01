Jonah Jackson and Jeff Okudah both practice without restrictions

There was some positive news coming from Thursday’s Detroit Lions practice in Allen Park. Two players who have been sidelined by recent concussions were not limited in the latest practice session.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah and left guard Jonah Jackson both participated in the practice session without wearing the red non-contact jerseys on Thursday. They were limited on Wednesday. Not being limited on Thursday is an indication that both Okudah and Jackson passed the necessary step to advance through the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Based on the protocol, as long as neither player suffers any setbacks after Thursday’s practice, they should exit the concussion protocol well in advance of Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire