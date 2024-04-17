Jonah Heim's two-run single
Jonah Heim singles on a line drive to center field and two runs score, extending the Rangers' lead to 4-1 in the 6th inning
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down how we can tap into the Braves' and Brewers' scorching starts.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
Gainbridge Coliseum was packed with fans as the Indiana Fever introduced Caitlin Clark.
The NBA's play-in tournament continues Wednesday with showdowns in the East: Sixers-Heat and Bulls-Hawks. Who wins? Our writers weigh in.
Leiter has had three strong outings with Triple-A Round Rock this season.
Royce Freeman is now the most experienced running back on the Cowboys’ roster after Tony Pollard’s departure.
After a photo of a women's track & field bodysuit drew heavy criticism, Nike and its athletes are providing context.
Kelce is no stranger to entertaining large crowds.
Freeland was pinch running due to the Rockies being thin on their bench.
The league’s marketing machine is ramping up around Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso in a pivotal season of growth and development.
Ahead of next week’s NFL Draft, teams are debating: How much does the 40-yard dash actually translate to today’s game, and how much should they thus let it influence their draft boards?
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski takes some time to answer some pressing questions in his latest mailbag.
Herzog was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
The excitement is palpable as Clark prepares to use her passing and playmaking to help Indiana return to the postseason.
Reese is headed to Chicago.
Tyon Grant-Foster led the Lopes to their first ever NCAA tournament win earlier this year.
SMU cornerback Teddy Knox is also being sued for his role in the crash.
O'Neill required eight stitches after a violent collision caused his head to snap back and left him and Rafael Devers sprawled on the the outfield turf at Fenway Park.