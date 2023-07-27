Jonah Dubinski resigns as Battle football coach prior to his third season

Battle High School is conducting a search for its next football head coach less than one month until the 2023 season starts.

Jonah Dubinski, who was entering his third season as the head coach of the Battle Spartans, resigned as the head football coach, Battle confirmed to the Tribune Wednesday evening.

According to BHS, the program is already looking to fill the head coaching position. The Spartans open their season on Aug. 25 on the road at Park Hill.

"Since we are taking applications currently, there is no plan for an interim," Battle Director of Athletics Sammie Symonds told the Tribune in a text message. "We are looking for a qualified coach that can lead our program well!"

Dubinski was hired as Battle's head football coach on July 26, 2021. He took over for Atiyyah Ellison, who departed in July 2021 for a position with Missouri football.

Just two years prior to his hiring at Battle, Dubinski was playing college football at MU.

In his two seasons, Dubinski had an 8-13 record. His teams always displayed talent amidst playing in an improving Central Missouri Activities Conference. His Spartans upset a 7-3 Capital City team in districts last year. In his first season, Dubinski defeated both Hickman and Rock Bridge.

According to BHS, the head football coaching position is already posted and has been receiving applicants.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Jonah Dubinski resigns as Battle football coach