Jon Wilner’s top Pac-12 storyline at the halfway mark of 2022

At the halfway mark of the college football season, the Pac-12 Conference has been surprising in all aspects.

The reigning Pac-12 champions, Utah, lost to Florida and UCLA, then defeated USC in a terrific game. The Bruins are now undefeated heading into a massive matchup against Oregon in Eugene with College GameDay on campus.

The Trojans are 6-1 and Lincoln Riley has been marvelous, and Washington has slipped up after an impressive start with Kalen DeBoer as the new head coach.

Jon Wilner of The San Jose Mercury News has revealed his storylines for the first half of the season, and the top storyline of them all is the success of the LA schools.

Return to reLAvance With competent coaching at USC, a veteran roster at UCLA and stellar quarterback play on both campuses, the crosstown rivals reached 6-0 in the same season for the first time since 2005. Our view: It doesn’t matter a lick that the uptick is coming months after their announced departures for the Big Ten. The move isn’t responsible for their success in any fashion, and they aren’t leaving for 21 months. What matters is the Trojans and Bruins have helped the Pac-12 regain a footing on the national stage.

UCLA and USC seemed to be on a crash course for a top-10 matchup before Utah upset the Trojans in Salt Lake City. But, if USC continues to win, we could see a battle for the Pac-12 South title when these two teams meet in November.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire