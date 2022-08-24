Jon Wilner predicts every USC football game this season

It’s preseason prediction time. Jon Wilner of the Wilner Hotline is predicting every Pac-12 game this season. He is going through each team’s slate of 12 games and identifying the wins and losses on the schedule.

He has released his USC game picks for the 2022 season. Before sharing those picks, let’s underscore one key point, just to drive it home before the season actually begins: While the Utah and Notre Dame games will receive a ton of national attention and should be on in prime time with the No. 1 broadcast crew for the television networks involved, the game which is likely to make or break the USC season is that Week 4 game at Oregon State on Sept. 24.

So many accomplished and legitimately strong USC teams have lost in Corvallis. Pete Carroll stumbled in Reser Stadium on multiple occasions. Even when USC was very strong as a program, the Beavers built their dam and got in the way of the Trojans’ aspirations.

If USC can get past OSU, this season should be successful. If not, it probably won’t be.

Here are Wilner’s predictions with his analysis included:

RICE: WIN

From Wilner:

Anything less than 52-7 will be a letdown for the faithful.

STANFORD: WIN

It won’t be clean or easy, but the Trojans collect their first win at Stanford since 2014 in their final appearance as a member of the Pac-12.

FRESNO STATE: WIN

Caleb Williams vs. Jake Haener and Lincoln Riley vs. Jeff Tedford under the Coliseum lights on the Fox broadcast network? Yes, please.

OREGON STATE: LOSS

Better USC teams than this version have fallen a few points short in Corvallis. The early Riley-era euphoria fades to the reality of Helton-era roster deficiencies.

ARIZONA STATE: WIN

Preparation edge to USC, which should be focused following the loss. Also, the Sun Devils will be not-so-fresh after facing Utah’s brutality.

WASHINGTON STATE: WIN

Trojans won the past two duels by a combined score of 83-27, and we don’t see how the dynamics have changed significantly. If anything, USC’s edge has increased.

UTAH: LOSS

If the season plays out as we expect, this showdown of top-10/15 teams is slotted into the primetime window on Fox or ABC. Heck, maybe the GameDay crew hits Salt Lake City.

ARIZONA: WIN

Six of USC’s past seven trips to Tucson have resulted in one-score outcomes. This should be close throughout, with plenty of points on both sides.

CAL: WIN

November is the time for Heisman candidates to shine. Williams makes his case as a one-man show against the Bears, who manage to shut down everyone else.

COLORADO: WIN

Obvious trap situation for the Trojans, but Colorado doesn’t have the personnel to take advantage. We expect a Friday night snoozer.

UCLA: WIN

The penultimate crosstown showdown as members of the Pac-12 is exactly the high-profile matchup in L.A. that the conference could have used last year, and the year before that, and the year before that, and …

NOTRE DAME: LOSS

A nine-win season would be poorly received in some corners of the USC universe. But we believe Riley needs one more recruiting cycle to build the lines of scrimmage to the point that playoff contention is reasonable.

