Jon Wilner gives his best Pac-12 football games of the 2023 season

The 2023 Pac-12 football schedule was released on Wednesday and there has been plenty of discussion on it.

The USC Trojans have a brutal slate, and for their final year in the Pac-12, it is a tough way to go out.

The Trojans face Utah, Washington, and Oregon this season, and the strength of the Pac-12 will be there once again. Will Utah repeat as champs? Will USC make a College Football Playoff trip?

Jon Wilner of The Mercury News detailed the Pac-12 Conference schedule and examined the top game for each week beginning with Week 4, when the conference season gets rolling.

Get your calendars out and be ready.

SEPTEMBER 23: UCLA AT UTAH

The Bruins won’t have Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Utah will have Cam Rising. The Utes should be a solid favorite here.

SEPTEMBER 30: USC AT COLORADO

Lincoln Riley versus Coach Prime. This should be fun.

OCTOBER 7: NONE

This is when Oregon and Washington get a week of rest before their October 14 clash.

OCTOBER 14: OREGON AT WASHINGTON

The Ducks will be out for revenge after losing to the Huskies in Eugene last year.

OCTOBER 21: UTAH AT USC

This is the most important game on USC’s 2023 schedule.

OCTOBER 28: OREGON AT UTAH

The Utes try to get revenge for losing in Eugene last year.

NOVEMBER 4: WASHINGTON AT USC

First one to 50 points wins.

NOVEMBER 11: UTAH AT WASHINGTON

USC and Oregon play the same day, November 11. Showdown Saturday will be quite a show in 2023.

NOVEMBER 18: UCLA AT USC

The goal for USC this season is, in many ways, to still be alive in the Pac-12 title chase entering this game, because it’s hard to see USC losing to UCLA in the Coliseum under those circumstances.

NOVEMBER 25: WASHINGTON STATE AT WASHINGTON

Washington probably hopes it is still alive for the Pac-12 title entering this game, because the Huskies are similarly unlikely to lose in such a situation.

