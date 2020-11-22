Jon Weeks set to make Texans history against the Patriots

Long snapper Jon Weeks will set the Houston Texans’ record for most games played with 170.

Currently, the former Pro Bowler is tied with Ring of Honor member Andre Johnson at 169.

On Sunday against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium, when the Texans go to field goal or punt formation, Weeks will have played in his 170th game, and perhaps the most impressive part is he has never had a bad snap.

“It’s something that I pride myself on just like every other guy at their positions,” Weeks said. “I like to be incredibly detailed and I like to make sure I’m prepared.”

The former 2008 undrafted free agent from Baylor prepares constantly throughout the week, utilizing as much free time as possible to perform his one job of long snapping to the best of his abilities.

“When I get into the games on Sunday, I’ve kind of given myself everything that I could possibly be ready for,” said Weeks.

Part of what has helped him have clean snaps throughout his past 169 games has been the various situations his special teams coaches have put him through during practice each week. There are hardly any situations where Weeks is operating without a guide on how to proceed during the game.

Said Weeks: “We’re more prepared on Sunday because we’ve seen all the good looks. Our rush teams, our scout team guys give great effort on special teams. My preparation and then the work that my guys give me on my punt rushes and the looks and that kind of stuff make me comfortable on Sunday to where I just have to go out and do my job.”

The pathway to being the franchise record holder in games played was not easy for Weeks. In 2008, he had a tryout with the Detroit Lions during rookie minicamp. However, he did not make the team, and he was out of football entirely for the 2008-09 seasons.

When Weeks got his chance with the Texans in 2010 shortly before their organized team activities, the Glendale (Arizona) Mountain Ridge product tried to absorb as much information as possible about long snapping.

“It started early with basically just picking the brain of every veteran that I could pick the brain of,” Weeks said. “Finding out not only how they handle themselves on and off the field, how they took care of their bodies, specific things that they did that made them feel good for Sundays and that kind of stuff. So, I really tried to take advantage of that when I was younger.”

Weeks already holds the franchise record for most consecutive games played with 165.

