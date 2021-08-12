Who is Jon’Vea Johnson and can he make the Bears’ final roster?

Chicago Bears wide receiver Jon’Vea Johnson is undoubtedly this year’s training camp superstar. He’s emerged from the ashes of the wide receiver depth chart to become one of Justin Fields’ favorite targets, culminating with a 45-yard would-be touchdown reception during the team’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday.

Johnson, 25, signed with the Bears just a few weeks ago on July 27. His career began with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2019, and much like he’s doing now in Chicago, he made a quick and positive impression in his rookie training camp.

Johnson suffered an injury toward the end of that summer and was placed on injured reserve for his rookie year. Then came a stint on the COVID-19 list last July before earning a spot on the Cowboys’ practice squad at the end of his second training camp. Dallas waived Johnson on March 19. He was claimed off waivers by the Jaguars on March 20 but was waived just three months later.

That’s the road Johnson took to get to the Bears. An injury, COVID, a year on a practice squad, and three months in Jacksonville’s offseason program.

And that’s what makes it surprising he’s been such a consistent playmaker during Bears practices, and that that playmaking is carrying over against another team’s defense.

Johnson didn’t have a standout collegiate career at Toledo that would suggest he’d be destined for an NFL roster spot. He totaled 125 catches for 2,265 yards and 25 touchdowns in four seasons, with his best year coming as a sophomore when he recorded 40 catches for 773 yards and 10 touchdowns.

What put Johnson firmly on the NFL’s radar was his 4.40 40-yard dash that he ran at his pro day. His film suggested he had high-end speed; his testing numbers confirmed it. At 5-10 and 188 pounds, he checks the position minimums for a speed player.

But can he really make the Bears’ final roster? Will there be a place for him after Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin, and Damiere Byrd, who are all locks to make the squad?

The Bears are likely to carry five wideouts once camp closes. That leaves room for one — maybe two — more receivers, and it’ll be surprising (to say the least) if Johnson unseats Javon Wims and/or Riley Ridley for that final spot. Don’t forget about Dazz Newsome either, who the Bears used a valuable draft pick to select in the 2021 draft.

This is why the preseason exists, though. Johnson has three games to prove he belongs, and if he carries the momentum from practice into gameday, then Wims and Ridley need to worry about their futures in the windy city.