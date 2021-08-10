Jon Teske with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors

NBA.com

The 76ers defeated the Mavericks, 95-73. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 21 points (8-15 FG), along with five rebounds and four assists, while Isaiah Joe added 15 points and four rebounds in the victory. Tyrell Terry tallied a game-high 22 points for the Mavericks in the losing effort. The 76ers improve to 1-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Mavericks fall to 0-1.