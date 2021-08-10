Jon Teske with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors
The 76ers defeated the Mavericks, 95-73. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 21 points (8-15 FG), along with five rebounds and four assists, while Isaiah Joe added 15 points and four rebounds in the victory. Tyrell Terry tallied a game-high 22 points for the Mavericks in the losing effort. The 76ers improve to 1-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Mavericks fall to 0-1.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward addressed her absence from the Tokyo Olympics amidst her ongoing recovery from a knee injury.
With each practice our Tom E. Curran sees something different from rookie Mac Jones, who continues to see plenty of reps. Monday's session was no different, with some mobility on full display.
Kendrick Nunn could've signed elsewhere for a better payday, but he detailed why he chose to join the Los Angeles Lakers.
Summer's greatest basketball tradition has returned, this time bringing Sixers fans to a furious agreement. By Adam Hermann
The Raptors have reportedly resisted trading or buying out Goran Dragic, whom they acquired in the (almost certainly still-on) Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade.
Morhad Amdouni can be seen approaching a table of small water bottles on the side of the track and knocking a row over.
As expected, Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson didn’t thank the Lions organization during his induction speech. Before the event, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was asked about the likely diss. “We love Calvin, the organization loves Calvin, my family loves Calvin and we are hoping we can work this all out with him,” Hamp [more]
The Warriors made a low-risk gamble on the possibility that Otto Porter Jr. is beyond his injury woes and ready to produce as he once did.
The Knicks have reportedly signed G Dwayne Bacon to a deal
While a deal for the Toronto Raptors star reportedly is unlikely, the Warriors are among the teams interested in making a deal for Pascal Siakam.
Ben Simmons trade talks have cooled a smidge since free agency's start, but Summer League might rekindle that spark. By Adam Hermann
The NBA may have relegated Sam Hinkie to history, but his teardown "Process" has permeated the league as an accepted alternative to traditional remodeling.
Former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas proved he can still get buckets Sunday by going off for 81 points at Jamal Crawford's "The Crawsover" Pro-Am league in Seattle.
Newly signed forward Trevor Ariza detailed what the Los Angeles Lakers need to do to win a championship this season.
Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posted a farewell message to the Los Angeles Lakers.
CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Lonzo Ball with with the New Orleans Pelicans. The announcement Sunday night comes after Ball agreed last week to a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago. The Bulls sent Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to New Orleans.
Luka Doncic is Dallas' franchise player. In just his third season, he is a two-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA performer.
In 2000, the NBA voided Joe Smith's contract with the Timberwolves.
Here are some notes on the Knicks' 94-86 Summer League win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday.