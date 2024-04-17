Jon Ryan makes peace with Julian Love over cigars after retirement

Former Seattle punter Jon Ryan signed a one-day contract with the team yesterday, officially retiring as a member of the Seahawks.

After the ceremony was over, Ryan got a gift from safety Julian Love of some cigars and they made peace. Watch.

This is of course a reference to Ryan’s bizarre Seahawks Way post-game tweet after the team’s Week 18 win over the Cardinals where he derided several players for smoking cigars in the locker room despite not making the playoffs. The players in question were all DBs who were celebrating the end of their season as well as the birth of Julian Love’s first kid.

