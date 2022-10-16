Jon Runyan Jr. received notice of an NFL fine in letter from his father

When the NFL suspended Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans before a game against Green Bay earlier this season, there were some who questioned whether NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan Sr. should have recused himself from deciding the punishment because his son plays guard for the Packers.

Jon Runyan Jr. dismissed any suggestion that his father would not be an impartial judge at the time and the elder Runyan had another chance to make it clear that he won’t be biased in favor of his family this week. Runyan Jr. received a $5,215 fine letter signed by his father for leg whipping a Giants opponent in last weekend’s loss.

“My dad and I always joked about this happening, but I never thought my style of play would ever warrant what he deemed to be unnecessary roughness, but it happened,” Runyan Jr. said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “I thought since I left for college, I wouldn’t have to deal with him punishing me anymore, but I was wrong about that.”

The younger Runyan is appealing the fine, but won’t be arguing his case in front of his father. Former NFL players Derrick Brooks and James Thrash serve as appeals officers jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA.

