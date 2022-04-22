Jon Rothstein has UNC ranked No. 1 in early 2022-23 rankings

This is April!

Well, to borrow from Jon Rothstein’s classic catchphrase “This is March”, we are a long way away from a new college basketball season. However, that hasn’t stopped the news cycle regarding the 2022-23 season as plenty of early rankings for that campaign are out. And earlier this week we can add another one to the list from Rothstein himself.

The college basketball reporter debuted his early 2022-23 power rankings and right there at the top ar the North Carolina Tar Heels. But pending a decision.

Rothstein has UNC at No. 1 on his list IF guard Caleb Love returns for another season. The talented guard has yet to make a decision on his NBA future and one is coming very soon but if he does return to the Tar Heels, they are in a position to make another run at the Final Four:

1. North Carolina

Projected Starting 5:

G R.J. Davis

G Caleb Love

G Leaky Black

F Puff Johnson

C Armando Bacot

Projected Bench: D’Marco Dunn, Dontrez Styles, Seth Trimble, Jalen Washington, Tyler Nickel, Justin McKoy, Kerwin Walton

Key Losses: Brady Manek, Dawson Garcia, Anthony Harris

Key Newcomers: Seth Trimble, Jalen Washington, Tyler Nickel, Will Shaver

UNC beat out No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Arkansas and No. 5 Baylor for the top spot in the rankings.

As for the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Duke is No. 9, Florida State checks in at No. 19, and Virginia at No. 22. That’s it for the top 45 on the list.

Now we just await Love’s decision…

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.