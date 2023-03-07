Jon Rothstein shares how Michigan basketball gets into the NCAA Tournament

Michigan basketball had practically played its way into the NCAA Tournament after beating Michigan State, Rutgers, and Wisconsin. All the Wolverines needed to do — according to bracketologists — was to beat either Illinois or Indiana and maybe win one game in the Big Ten Tournament.

But Michigan fell apart down the stretch to both the Illini and the Hoosiers and lost both games in overtime. Now, the No. 8 seeded Wolverines will play Rutgers on Thursday at noon ET. to carve their way into the big dance.

But according to CBS Sports college basketball insider, Jon Rothstein, he thinks the Wolverines are playing well enough they could be in conversation to make the NCAA Tournament now. Rothstein believes if the maize and blue can take down Rutgers and then beat No. 1 Purdue — Michigan is in. But maybe even just a win against the Scarlet Knights might do the trick for the Wolverines.

“Michigan is going to play essentially a play-in game against Rutgers in the first Big Ten Tournament game it has,” said Rothstein. “Then it gets a chance against Purdue. With two wins, Michigan will make the NCAA Tournament, and with one win it will be close. But, here’s the thing, I know this being in the mock selection of the bracket, late in the year, the committee will look at a team on the bubble and say ‘is that team a NCAA Tournament team’? If you’re good enough to go to Illinois and go to Indiana and go to overtime, you’re good enough to play in the NCAA Tournament. Gotta beat Rutgers.”

Michigan was one of the hottest teams in all of college basketball going 6-2 during Big Ten play. The Wolverines had full control against Illinois and Indiana but squandered opportunities late to go 0-2 in March.

The Wolverines took down Rutgers in their lone meeting this year by 13 but lost to Purdue in their only meeting by five. It’s safe to say Michigan will need to defeat the Scarlet Knights to have any shot whatsoever.

As Rothstein said, a win against Rutgers and Purdue just may get Michigan in favor of the selection committee.

