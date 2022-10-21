Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports expects big things from USC hoops

The USC Trojans basketball team watched Isaiah Mobley leave to the NBA and join his brother, Evan, on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Chevez Goodwin also finished after a terrific final campaign in Los Angeles.

The loss of Mobley is a tough one, but the Trojans do have Drew Peterson and Boogie Ellis still on the team.

Head coach Andy Enfield just finds ways to win games and make the NCAA Tournament since he became the Trojans head coach. The 2022-2023 men’s basketball team should once again have high expectations.

CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein spoke about the upcoming year for the Trojans and said they could finish in the top third of the Pac-12.

🗣 @JonRothstein gave his thoughts on the program after stopping by a practice! pic.twitter.com/ViacJRvQwJ — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) October 11, 2022

Rothstein gave some notable insights in this clip. One of the most interesting things he mentioned was that USC could be a four-guard team this year with the loss of Mobley and the returns of Peterson and Ellis.

Rothstein previously had mentioned Reese Dixon-Waters as a possible breakout player this upcoming season, and a Dixon-Waters and Ellis duo in the backcourt could be a problem for a number of teams.

There will be changes, especially after the Trojans lost both Mobley brothers inconsecutive years. However, as Rothstein points out, Enfield has done a terrific job since coming to L.A. The Trojans should get an NCAA Tournament berth.

