Titans General Manager Jon Robinson traded for wide receiver Julio Jones on Sunday and the prospect of a move at another offensive position came up during his session with reporters later in the day.

Jonnu Smith left for New England as a free agent in March and the Titans haven’t done anything at the position this offseason outside of re-signing Anthony Firkser and Geoff Swaim. Pushing their chips in on a deal for Jones led to a question about whether they might have something up their sleeve at tight end as well.

Robinson said, via multiple reporters, that the team likes what they have on hand, but they are monitoring possible moves at tight end. He added that the Jones trade impacts the ability to make other moves because of the cap implications and the picks they traded to Atlanta, so they’d have to clear that hurdle to make anything happen.

Trey Burton, Tyler Eifert, and Jesse James are veteran free agents on the market while Zach Ertz tops the list of potential trade candidates at the position.

Jon Robinson says Titans still monitoring things at tight end originally appeared on Pro Football Talk