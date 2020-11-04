Jon Robinson: Frustrating it didn’t work out with Vic Beasley

The Titans cut three players this week, including a pair of veterans that they signed to bolster their defense this offseason.

Vic Beasley was brought in on a one-year, $9.5 million deal with the hope that he’d provide some spark to the team’s pass rush. He had three tackles and a forced fumble in five games, but never got a sack and was not credited with a quarterback hit.

“Not every decision that we make works out,” Robinson said, via the team’s website. “We spent a lot of time working with him, trying to get him going. And at the end of the day we felt it was best for us to go in a different direction and release him from the football team. It’s frustrating for me that it didn’t work out. At the end of the day that is on me that it didn’t work out. But we made the decision that we made, and we’re moving on. . . . At the end of the day the blame falls on me. I have to do a better job there with the whole process.”

The Titans only have seven sacks as a team this season, so Beasley hasn’t been the only player falling short on that front.

Cornerback Johnathan Joseph was also released. Robinson said the team “wanted to take a look at some younger guys” and they also traded for cornerback Desmond King earlier this week.

