Jon Robinson: You don’t want to trade back just to trade back

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

The Titans have the 22nd pick in the first round of this week’s draft, but they could move up or down the board depending on the player.

In his pre-draft press conference on Monday, Tennessee General Manager Jon Robinson said the way his team would trade back would be if it only allows the Titans to get the player they want.

“You don’t want to trade back just to trade back,” Robinson said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.

Robinson also noted that if the team were to move up, it would be for a specific player or two and the team wouldn’t want to get jumped.

Tennessee has nine selections in the upcoming draft this week, with some potential needs at wide receiver and cornerback to fill.

Jon Robinson: You don’t want to trade back just to trade back originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

