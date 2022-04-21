Jon Robinson: I don’t foresee trading A.J. Brown

Wide receiver A.J. Brown isn’t with the Titans for the voluntary portion of their offseason workout program as he looks for a contract extension ahead of his fourth season and that’s led to musings about whether he could be traded if talks on that deal don’t progress.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said earlier this month that the team wouldn’t put Brown on the trade block as long as he’s in the organization and General Manager Jon Robinson addressed the topic during a press conference on Thursday. Robinson said that the Titans have made it public how they feel about wanting Brown on their team and that he doesn’t see a scenario where the team would trade Brown before the season.

“I don’t foresee that happening,” Robinson said.

Robinson said that he’s had discussions with Brown’s representatives and declined to give any insight about whether those talks have moved the two sides toward an agreement. Until one is reached, there will likely be questions about whether Robinson sees anything different on the horizon but there’s no sign that the answers will be changing in Tennessee.

