The Titans drafted cornerback Caleb Farley in the first round last year, but didn’t get much out of him during his rookie season.

Farley missed offseason time after having back surgery and then hurt his shoulder in the season opener. He returned for two games, but went down for the season in Week Six with a knee injury.

The loss forced the Titans to change their plans at cornerback on the fly, but it hasn’t changed the team’s belief that Farley can play a big role on defense. General Manager Jon Robinson made that clear in an interview with Ben Arthur of the Tennessean.

“This will be a big offseason for him,” Robinson said. “He’s working hard, rehabbing. He knows what he needs to do. It’s been told to him what he needs to do. And he’s a hard worker. Caleb is a great guy. But he needs to do everything that he can — in his power — to make sure that he’s healed, stable, in shape. We’re going to be counting on him. We drafted the guy for a reason. I’d say he was a pretty highly regarded prospect. He was an easy guy to evaluate off of the film. Just watching the player move around, what he was capable of.”

The Titans finished 25th in passing yards allowed during the regular season and a healthy Farley could help them improve on that front once they return to action this year.

Jon Robinson: Big offseason for Caleb Farley, we’re counting on him originally appeared on Pro Football Talk