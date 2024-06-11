Jon Rahm withdraws from US Open due to foot infection

Jon Rahm will miss his first major since 2016 - Getty Images/Tim Warner

Jon Rahm withdrew from this week’s US Open on Tuesday with a foot infection, compounding his miserable year in the majors.

The Spaniard arrived here at the major he won three years ago seemingly still intent on playing after being forced to pull out of last week’s LIV event in Houston during the second round.

Rahm wore a flip flop on his left foot in his morning press conference and explained that it was caused by a lesion between his toes. “It’s doing better, but definitely still in pain,” he said, before revealing that the infection was “under control” after he was put on a course of antibiotics.

However, despite sounding confident – “anytime I can tee it up, I feel like I have a good chance,” – he acknowledged that he was unsure if he could play. He encapsulated this doubt when speaking to Spanish journalists. “If it reaches a point that I don’t know if I can win, I don’t know if it’s worth it to go out and compete,” he said.

And after meeting with medics at the course in the afternoon, the world No 8 decided to head to the exit gates, handing a spot to the first reserve, the American Jackson Suber who is ranked 293rd. Rahm’s absence means that there are 12 LIV players in this 156-man field, the circuit’s lowest representation in a major since they launched in June 2022..

“After consulting with numerous doctors and my team, I have decided it is best for my long term health to withdraw from this week’s US Open,” Rahm, 29, posted on social media.

“To say I’m disappointed is a massive understatement! I wish all my peers the best of luck and want to thank all of the USGA staff, volunteers and community of Pinehurst for hosting and putting on what I’m sure will be an amazing championship.”

Rahm had dropped in the betting market even before this complaint became apparent. He finished tied 45th in his attempt at defending his title at Augusta in April, before failing to qualify for the final two rounds at last month’s US PGA. It was his first missed cut in the majors for five years.

The 29-year-old has yet to win on the Saudi-funded circuit after being lured over late last year in a £400 million deal, the most lucrative in LIV’s three-year existence. It has actually not been that awful as in his seven starts before Houston, he had come in the top 10 each time. “It’s not like I’ve been playing bad, even though a lot of you make it sound like it,” Rahm told the media, sounding agitated. “I had two bad weeks, that’s all.” Make that three.

