Jon Rahm withdraws from LIV Houston with foot infection

Jon Rahm is battling an ailment ahead of next week’s U.S. Open.

Rahm withdrew during Saturday’s second round of LIV Golf’s event at Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas, with what was described as a left-foot infection. He was even par through six holes with all pars – 3 under for the tournament – before exiting.

A day earlier, LIV announcers had revealed that Rahm was dealing with a cut on his foot after cameras showed Rahm in noticeable pain after hitting his tee shot on the seventh hole.

Jon Rahm clearly dealing with some kind of injury here.



Was getting his foot worked on just minutes before teeing off, and now visibly in pain after this shot.



Makes you wonder how long he's been dealing with this. pic.twitter.com/We8FZCRdv0 — Tee Times (@TeeTimesPub) June 7, 2024

Rahm was born with a clubfoot, though on his right leg.

It's unknown how serious the infection is and whether it will prevent Rahm was competing next week at Pinehurst No. 2. Rahm posted three top-10s in major championships last year, including a win at the Masters, but this year, after moving to LIV, he has gone T-45 at Augusta National and MC at the PGA Championship at Valhalla.