Jon Rahm withdraws from LIV Golf Houston 2024 during the second round

On Friday, Jon Rahm looked extremely uncomfortable after his tee shot on the par-3 seventh at the Golf Club of Houston during the first round of LIV Golf Houston in Texas. Later on during the broadcast, LIV said Rahm was dealing with a cut between two of his toes.

Well, on Saturday, the star Spaniard withdrew from LIV Golf Houston due to an injury.

Next week, the world of golf will travel to North Carolina for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2. Rahm, the 2021 U.S. Open winner at Torrey Pines, is currently one of the betting favorites at 16/1 despite his poor performances in majors so far this season (T-45 at the Masters, MC at the PGA Championship).

UPDATE: Jon Rahm has WD from LIV Golf Houston due to injury.#LIVGolf @LegionXIIIgc pic.twitter.com/RUdhndSlCN — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) June 8, 2024

