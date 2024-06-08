Jon Rahm withdraws from LIV event with injury, days before US Open

Jon Rahm has been in pain due to cuts between his toes - Getty Images/Tim Warner

Jon Rahm’s frustrating season suffered yet another setback when he was forced to withdraw during the second round of a LIV event in Houston. The Spaniard’s hopes of challenging for a second US Open title next week now appear bleak indeed.

The world No 7 highlighted the pain he has been under due to cuts between his toes when grimacing and hopping on one foot after a drive on the first day. And he only lasted five holes on Saturday before shaking hands with his playing partners and jumping on a buggy back to the clubhouse.

Rahm has yet to win on the Saudi-funded circuit after being lured over late last year in a £400 million deal, the most lucrative in LIV’s three years’ existence. It has actually not been that awful as in his seven starts before arriving in Texas, he had finished top 10 each time.

Yet the fact that he has not prevailed anywhere since the Masters 14 months ago is a concern, as was the missed cut at last month’s US PGA and a tie for 45th in his Augusta defence in April. Whether Rahm has been affected by his controversial switch is unclear, but one thing is certain – Luke Donald, the Europe captain, is glad this is not a Ryder Cup year with perhaps his crack player struggling.

Rahm, 29, is barely in the top 10 in the latest betting market for Pinehurst. World No 1 Scottie Scheffler is clear favourite and the reigning Masters champion looks increasingly likely to pitch up in North Carolina with his fifth win from eight events.

Going into the final round here at the Memorial tournament, he is on 10-under after a 71 and four clear of his nearest pursuers. Another two-time major winner in Collin Morikawa (68) is tied in second with Europe Ryder Cup player Sepp Straka (68) and Canadian Adam Hadwin (72).

It would be a brave gambler to side against Scheffler picking up the £3.2 million first prize on Sunday and receiving the famous handshake next to the 18th green from tournament promoter Jack Nicklaus.

Even when he shows his fallibilities, Scheffler invariably bounces straight back. On the ninth, he saw his three-shot lead wiped out when taking a triple-bogey seven. No matter, he birdied three of the next six holes, with Hadwin playing the same stretch in one-over.

McIlroy upbeat on PGA-LIV talks

Rory McIlroy shot a 73 to fall outside the top 10 on two-under. But he was in a chipper mood afterwards when discussing the three-hour meeting he linked into via video call on Friday evening.

Taking place in New York, this was the first sit down between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund – the LIV backers – since the “framework agreement” they signed a year ago. Tiger Woods was in attendance, as were PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

“Very productive, very constructive, very collaborative – those are the three words I would use to describe it,” McIlroy said. “Things are definitely heading in the right direction. A lot of progress was made, talking about the future of the game. I can’t really say much more than that, but it was really positive.”

For a character who was so downbeat about the likelihood of a peace deal just a few weeks ago, this was quite the change in mood. McIlroy suggested that PIF is tiring of pouring billions into LIV with little sign of what must already be an investment of more than £2 billion paying off.

“You’ve got to understand, they’re a sovereign wealth fund,” McIlroy said. “They invest in companies and in different things and they want a return on their investment. That’s what they want.

“It doesn’t seem like they’re getting that at the minute within golf… If we get to a certain point, then hopefully they see a future where that can happen.”

