Jon Rahm withdraws from 2024 U.S. Open because of injury

PINEHURST, N.C. — It turns out that Jon Rahm’s toe infection is worse than he said during his pre-U.S. Open press conference on Tuesday. The Spaniard withdrew from the 124th U.S. Open just hours later.

Rahm posted on his social media in both English and Spanish that “after consulting with numerous doctors and my team, I have decided it is best for my long term health to withdraw,” he wrote. “To say I’m disappointed is a massive understatement!”

Rahm, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, withdrew from LIV Golf’s Houston on Saturday due to the infection to his left foot.

Rahm entered the interview area at the 124th U.S. Open wearing a flip-flop on his left foot and a golf cleat on his right. It didn’t take long for him to be asked about the condition of his infected toe and what it could mean for his playing status.

“Oh, it’s a concern,” he said. “It’s doing better. It’s doing better. But definitely still in pain.”

When asked if the injury could impact Rahm’s ability to play this week, he said, “As to right now this week, I don’t know,” he said.

Turns out, the answer is he’s out of the field.

After consulting with numerous doctors and my team, I have decided it is best for my long term health, to withdraw from this weeks US Open Championship. To say I’m disappointed is a massive understatement! I wish all my peers the best of luck and want to thank all of the USGA… — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmOfficial) June 11, 2024

