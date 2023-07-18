Jon Rahm warns Just Stop Oil protesters: 'Don't catch me on a bad hole'

Jon Rahm will play alongside Rory McIlroy in the first two rounds at Hoylake - PA/David Davies

Jon Rahm warned Just Stop Oil not to “catch me on a bad hole” as the 151st Open braces itself to become the latest major sporting event targeted by the protest group.

Telegraph Sport detailed on Monday how players and caddies had received letters asking them not to take matters into their own hands if activists invade the Royal Liverpool course.

However, Spaniard Rahm, who says he has yet to see the instructions, has warned the protest group not to test his infamously short fuse over the coming days.

“I do have a reputation, so I hope they don’t catch me on a bad hole,” he said, prompting laughter at his press conference on Tuesday. When asked whether disruption could affect his concentration, he said: “I really don’t know. I’ve seen a couple of those things. I know they’re going for an impact. I saw a couple of them intervening in Wimbledon, and obviously this looks like it could be a perfect spot.”

Merseyside Police’s main concern will be potential access points across a huge footprint, with the Royal Liverpool golf course in Hoylake extending across a total length of 7,218 yards. Rahm warned protesters they could end up being hit by a golf ball.

“Being a golf course in a bigger area they might have more room to run around and do what they need to do, but what I can assure you is you don’t want to get hit by a golf ball,” he added. “Whether it’s on purpose or even by accident, you don’t want to be caught in the middle of that.”

Rahm said he had not seen the letter which had been sent out from authorities as they arrived in Merseyside telling them “not get involved” and to “leave it to security”.

Significant numbers of uniformed and plain-clothes police are patrolling the championship at Hoylake as part of what officers promise is a “robust” plan to counter likely sabotage attempts.

However, with Merseyside officers facing a task just as complex as they did when Animal Rising struck the Grand National earlier this year at Aintree, players and caddies have been told “not to do a Jonny Bairstow”.

The same instructions were given to players and staff ahead of Wimbledon after Bairstow grappled with a Just Stop Oil protester at Lord’s during the second Ashes Test.

When asked how he might react, Rahm said: “You don’t want to disrupt play, which they’re trying, so if it happens where I’m at, I’m obviously going to try to clean up as quickly as possible so we can resume play. That’s all I can say.”

Masters champion Rahm has been grouped alongside Rory McIlroy and former world No 1 Justin Rose for the first two rounds at Royal Liverpool. McIlroy won The Open the last time it was held in Hoylake in 2014.

