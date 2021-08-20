Jon Rahm slams FedExCup Playoffs format while leading The Northern Trust: 'I don't think it's fair'

Jon Rahm may be leading the first of three FedExCup Playoffs events at the halfway mark, but the world’s top-ranked golfer isn’t happy with how the PGA Tour’s season finale is set up.

Rahm — who posted a 4-under 67 on Friday at The Northern Trust to take a one-shot lead over Tony Finau — slammed the FedExCup format after his round at Liberty National.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” he said, via ESPN’s Bob Harig .

Rahm: ‘I don’t like that at all’

Rahm is currently No. 5 in the FedExCup standings, and sits 168 points behind leader Collin Morikawa.

If Rahm holds on and wins The Northern Trust, he’d jump into first place in the standings. A win next week at the BMW Championship, obviously, would keep him there.

But after two straight wins, Rahm would only receive a two-shot advantage at the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.

The leader in the standings will start at 10-under at East Lake, and the second place golfer will start at 8-under, and so on until the final five players in the 30-man field, who start at even par.

The system, in its third year, isn’t one that Rahm enjoys.

“I don’t like that at all,” he said, via ESPN . “No. I think you have the playoffs itself, and if you win the first two and if you don’t play good in the last one … you can end up with a really bad finish. I don’t like it.”

Rahm said a Tour official once put it in football terms for him, but that only solidified his viewpoint.

“I understand the system. And the way I was told by one of the PGA Tour officials, [if] I’m a Patriots fan and the Patriots win everything to get to the Super Bowl, and they don’t win the Super Bowl, you don’t win the Lombardi Trophy, right?” he said, via ESPN .

“My answer was, they still finished second. They have to understand that golf is different.”

While he’s not happy with the current set up, Rahm said he doesn’t have a plan in mind as to how to fix the Tour’s postseason.

He just knows he wants it changed.

“I don’t know what system is best,” Rahm said, via ESPN . “I do like going to East Lake with this new one in the sense of knowing where you stand and what you have to do. In years prior, there were so many different combinations of what could happen. It was hard to get your head focused on one thing.

Story continues

"But I don't think it's a fair system in that sense now, but it's the one we have and it's what we've got to deal with."

Jon Rahm leads the field at The Northern Trust by one headed into the weekend. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: