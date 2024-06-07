Jon Rahm seems to be dealing with an injury at 2024 LIV Golf Houston a week before U.S. Open

Jon Rahm has yet to finish outside the top 10 during his debut LIV Golf season (seven starts), but when he’s joined the rest of the golf world he’s tied for 45th at the Masters and missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

This week, the Saudi-backed circuit is in Texas for LIV Golf Houston at the Golf Club of Houston where Rahm, the captain of Legion XIII, looks to be dealing with an injury.

During the first round Friday, Rahm hit his approach shot into the par-3 seventh — his fifth hole of the day — and immediately started to grimace and limp away after contact.

Jon Rahm clearly dealing with some kind of injury here. Was getting his foot worked on just minutes before teeing off, and now visibly in pain after this shot. Makes you wonder how long he's been dealing with this. pic.twitter.com/We8FZCRdv0 — Tee Times (@TeeTimesPub) June 7, 2024

According to Tee Times Pub on X/Twitter, he was having his foot worked on before teeing off.

This is something to keep an eye on with the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina coming up next week. Rahm won the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines and tied for 10th last season at Los Angeles Country Club. He’s currently one of the betting favorites at 14/1.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek