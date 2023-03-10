Jon Rahm (illness) withdraws from The Players prior to second round

Brentley Romine
·1 min read

Jon Rahm's Players Championship is over.

Rahm withdrew Friday prior to his second round because of a stomach illness. He had opened the tournament with a 1-under 71 but determined that he was unable to go after warming up on the range.

Rahm was set to tee off at 12:56 p.m. ET with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who will now play the second round as a twosome.

The withdrawal ends Rahm's PGA Tour-leading made-cut streak at 25. The second-longest active streak is Xander Schauffele, who entered The Players with 18 consecutive made cuts and is in the house at 1-over 145, which should be safe for the weekend.

Rahm is coming off a T-39 finish at Bay Hill, his first finish outside the top 8 since last summer's Tour Championship.

The Spaniard rarely withdraws from events. He last withdrew from a tournament at the 2021 Memorial, where he was forced to pull out while leading by six after testing positive for COVID-19.

