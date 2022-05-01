Jon Rahm goes wire-to-wire to win 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta for his seventh PGA Tour title

Jon Rahm brought his A-game to Mexico this week.

The world No. 2 played “probably as solid a round as I’ve had all year” on Thursday and held his own on Sunday despite some late charges up the leaderboard to claim his seventh PGA Tour title at the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta. Rahm, who last won at the 2021 U.S. Open, now has as many wins on the PGA Tour as the DP World Tour.

The 27-year-old shot a 2-under 69 to earn the wire-to-wire win at 17 under, one shot clear of runners-up Brandon Wu, Tony Finau and Kurt Kitayama at 16 under. Wu and Finau each shot course record 8-under 63s in the final round to finish at 16 under, while Kitayama made birdie on the last to join the trio in second. Davis Riley rounded out the top five at 15 under following a 3-under 68 in the final round to join Rahm and David Lipsky as the only players to shoot all four rounds in the 60s.