Jon Rahm goes off on drones at LIV Golf Nashville: ‘These f—–g drones every time’

Drones have become an integral part of television’s coverage of professional golf.

Whether at a major championship or week-to-week stop, drones can be seen — and heard — buzzing around golf courses across the country every week. While they provide some incredible shots and give a new perspective of courses that have never been seen before, they also have some drawbacks because of the noise.

Enter LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm, who Sunday was three shots back of Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton at LIV Golf Nashville at The Grove when he was on the par-4 sixth tee. Rahm’s tee shot sailed right into the water hazard, and before his ball reached his apex, he turned around and looked into the sky in disgust.

“Every tournament. It’s f—–g incredible. Right on my backswing. These f—–g drones every time,” the microphones caught the two-time major champion saying.

Drones, but louder.

Rahm would go on to make double, the worst score on the hole of the golfers who had completed the hole by that time (remember, LIV Golf events begin with a shotgun start).

The Spaniard has given some great hot mic moments before, but he also has a point about drones moving right in the middle of his swing. It happens more often than you think, and given Rahm’s fiery competitiveness, it’s no surprise he’s the one to let us know what likely many other professional golfers think about drones.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek