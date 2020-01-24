Jon Rahm explains why coming to Torrey Pines means so much to him—and his wife

With Jon Rahm's rapid ascension to the upper echelon of pro golf, it's crazy to think the Spanish star hadn't yet won a PGA Tour event when he arrived at Torrey Pines three years ago. Even crazier? He couldn't even get into the Farmers Insurance Open the year before that.

A lot has obviously changed since then. And after the World No. 3 opened with 68 at this year's tournament, Rahm relayed the story of him failing to Monday Qualify in 2016 with his now wife, Kelley Cahill, caddying for him.

Funny enough, when we just started dating she came with me -- well, she drove because I couldn't drive, I didn't have a U.S. license, to the pre-qual, to the qualifier, Monday qualifier for Torrey Pines 2016. She had no idea about golf, caddied for me. Well, carried the clubs. I missed it by one and we drove back.

A year after I win the tournament the way I did. So the history there, it's pretty special. We come here a lot. I'm a member at a golf course out here and I come quite often because it's kind of like a getaway. We love coming here and that's why we keep having such great moments in life out here, too. So hopefully there's many more to come.

Those great moments include Rahm proposing to Cahill in San Diego in 2018—and will include an upcoming second wedding ceremony in the area.

"The one in Spain was small," Rahm said. "I know a lot of people expect a lot different answer. It was just under 70 people. It was mainly family, to be honest. Mainly my family obviously. . . . It's going to be maybe twice the size over here."

Three more rounds like Thursday's and the couple may just stick around for an extra honeymoon.

