Jon Rahm announces wife Kelley is pregnant with baby No. 3

With just more than a week before Jon Rahm begins his title defense at the Masters, the Spaniard shared some major news on social media: wife Kelley is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

“Officially moving to zone defense, baby Rahm #3 coming soon!” he wrote on X.

The 29-year-old Rahm, who defected to LIV Golf for a guaranteed contract reportedly of more than $400 million, included a photo in which he is holding his oldest child, son Kepa, who was born shortly before the Masters on April 3, 2021. Kepa’s left hand is gripping the three-picture strip of his mom’s ultrasound, while Kelley is holding Eneko, who joined the family on Aug. 5, 2022, just ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The Rahms didn’t disclose any other details such as the sex of the baby or the due date.

Rahm is back in action next week at LIV’s Miami event at Trump Doral before he attempts to become the first player to defend his title at the Masters since Tiger Woods in 2001-02.

