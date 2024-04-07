Jon Murphy calls it a career after 36 years coaching high school hoops

(WFRV) – Following three seasons coaching boys basketball at Kimberly, and 33 previous years in that same role at Seymour, longtime head coach Jon Murphy has stepped down and called it a career.

The legendary coach racked up 668 wins, the second-most in the state of Wisconsin, and finishes his career with three state championships (all with Seymour). Murphy was also inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2017.

