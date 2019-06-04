Jon Lester and Carlos González helped the Cubs turn the page on a tough road trip

Jon Lester and Carlos Gonzlez helped the Cubs turn the page on a tough road trip originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

It's been a while since anything Jon Lester did surprised those on and around the Cubs.

5 years in, however, and the lefty still continually finds new ways to impress them. Coming off a three game sweep at the hands of St. Louis, Lester once again answered the call on a day when the Cubs desperately needed quality innings from their starter. He threw 7 innings while allowing one earned run on four hits; it was his first time going that deep into a game since a May 1st start against the Mariners.

"I got outs and pitched innings," Lester joked after the game. "I know the last one I couldn't stand there and look people in the eye and say I threw the ball well, but as far as the feeling and the way the ball was coming out, it felt a lot better.

"Today was better. I had command of my curveball and changeup for most of the day, and we were able to kind of keep them off balance with that."

Offensively, the Cubs rebounded from a tough road trip to put up 8 runs for the first time since their May 25th win against the Reds. The Cubs entered the the bottom of the 7th up 1-0 but scored five in the frame, thanks in part to back-to-back homers from Javy Báez and Willson Contreras. Báez had a particularly strong game, going 2-4 with an RBI double to boot. It was an encouraging sign of progress from a player who slashed .100/.182/.100 with 10 strikeouts in 20 at-bats over the last week. It was a performance emblematic of the team's recent offensive struggles.

"We started off so well, as far as keeping an organized zone," Joe Maddon said before the game. "That's all I want - an organized strike zone. Maintain our mental approach over anything and good things are going to follow."

The moment of the game came from none other than new right fielder Carlos Gonzalez. Thrown into the starting lineup on his first day with the club, Gonzalez wasted no time endearing himself to the hometown crowd, robbing catcher Jonathan Lucroy on a one-out, bases-loaded line drive in right field.

CarGo making a good impression on his first day of work. pic.twitter.com/V78kFN8iEY — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) June 3, 2019

"It was unbelievable. I've had a lot of games over the years here - 11 years in the National League," he said. "When I get to come here there's always that special energy, and just being on the home side now makes it even more special."

"How about the play by Carlos in right field?" added Joe Maddon. "That's the game-changer. We brought him in primarily because of his bat, but he's been a great defender too and he showed it there."

After Monday's make-up game, the Cubs now head into another two week stretch without a break. Their next off day comes on June 17th, on the heels of a seven-game swing through Colorado and Los Angeles. It's a run of 36 games in 38 days before the All-Star Break. Having to get out of a team-wide slump on the fly can be challenging, but it never hurts to put up 8 in a win on the first game home.

"We came out of [the road trip] and it wasn't so good," Maddon said. "And it's just one game, and we've got another team coming in tomorrow.

"The world revolves around confidence."