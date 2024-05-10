Jon Keyworth was the best player to wear No. 32 for the Broncos

Jon Keyworth spent his entire career with the Denver Broncos and he ended up being the best player to ever wear jersey No. 32 in Denver.

Keyworth played running back and wide receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes from 1970-1973, totaling 960 yards from scrimmage and scoring 10 touchdowns in four seasons (43 games).

He was picked by the Broncos in the sixth round of the 1974 NFL draft to play fullback (at a time when fullbacks were more involved on offense). Keyworth went on to play both FB and RB in Denver, rushing 699 times for 2,653 yards and 22 touchdowns during his seven-year career. He also hauled in 141 receptions for 1,057 yards and three more scores.

Keyworth helped the Broncos reached their first Super Bowl in 1977. Keyworth rushed five times for nine yards in Super Bowl XII, a 27-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Keyworth’s 2,653 rushing yards rank 10th on the team’s all-time list and his 22 rushing touchdowns rank ninth. In addition to playing football, Keyworth was also a musician:

Shout out to Jon Keyworth, the best player to wear No. 32 in Denver.

