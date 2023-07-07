Jon Jones will make 1st heavyweight title defense at UFC 295 in New York against ex-champ Stipe Miocic

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones will defend his belt against ex-champion Stipe Miocic on Nov. 11 at UFC 295 in New York. (John Locher/The Associated Press)

Jon Jones will make the first defense of the UFC heavyweight championship on Nov. 11 in New York's Madison Square Garden against former champion Stipe Miocic, UFC president Dana White announced Friday via social media. The bout will headline UFC 295.

Jones, the UFC's pound-for-pound king and the long-reigning light heavyweight champion, moved up to heavyweight and choked out Ciryl Gane in the first round on March 4 in Las Vegas at UFC 285.

Miocic hasn't fought since losing the belt on March 27, 2021, to Francis Ngannou at UFC 280 in Las Vegas.

Jones has been eying Miocic for years and the bout finally was put together.

"Jon Jones, the great mixed martial artist of all time, will defend his title against the greatest heavyweight of all-time, former champ Stipe Miocic," White announced via social media. "They headline UFC 295 on Saturday, Nov. 11 at The Mecca, Madison Square Garden in New York City. This is the fight Jon Jones wanted. It's the fight Stipe wanted and it is a legacy fight for both of these guys."

Jones, who will turn 36 in July, is 27-1 with 17 finishes. He's ranked No. 1 pound-for-pound by both the UFC and Yahoo Sports.

Miocic, 40, will fight for the first time in 31 months when he faces Jones. He's 20-4 with 15 knockouts.

Jones has spoken about retiring after making one more title defense, though he signed an eight-fight contract extension in January. He frequently makes statements and then changes his mind, but there is a chance the bout could be the last of his illustrious career.