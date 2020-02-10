Jon Jones wasn’t sure he was winning the fight at UFC 247

Jon Jones UFC 247 not sure of win

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones set a record with his victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on Saturday night in Houston, Texas, but he was anything but sure that he had won the fight as it was going on.

Even after the fight, everyone would say that the fight was close, some even said that Jones should have been on the losing end of the decision.

"I wasn't always confident that I was winning the fight. I was confident that I wasn't going to be giving up or slowing down," Jones said at the UFC 247 post-fight press conference.

The fight went to the wire with Jones saying his coach, Greg Jackson, telling him that he maybe needed to win the fifth round to win the fight. He won the fifth round on every judge's scorecard.

"I think I displayed the difference between a champion and an extraordinary contender. He had all the tools. I think he had the endurance, but something special happens when it's time for a champion to present himself. And you guys saw it tonight in the fifth round."

