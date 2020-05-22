Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fizzles as UFC apparently balks at price tag

Dana White on Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones site

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou's attempts to press the UFC into a blockbuster bout appear to have fizzled after the UFC apparently balked at the price tag.

Though there are a still a few fights for him at light heavyweight, the longtime 205-pound champion has been teasing a move to heavyweight for the past couple of years. Jones seemed to get a little more serious about it recently, as he and No. 2 ranked heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou began trading barbs on social media.

It appears that they even went so far as to talk to the UFC about making the fight before it blew apart.

In a series of tweets, Jones and Ngannou seemed to reveal that the UFC felt it wasn't worth the money that the fighters wanted to make the superfight happen.

Jones sounded particularly bitter in his initial tweets, before seemingly relenting to defending his light heavyweight strap.

"Unbelievable. Before even discussing numbers, the UFC was unwilling to pay more for the Francis superfight, for me to move to heavyweight. Said I could possibly earn more in pay-per-view buys," Jones wrote.

"It’s been fun you guys, maybe I’ll see you all in a year or two."

Ngannou was also disgruntled, but not quite as sharply as Jones.

"In my opinion, the UFC aren't willing to make this Jon fight happen or at least for what it (is) worth," Ngannou said. "No title fight, no superfight, who knows when going to be my next fight. Hope it's not in another 11 months or so."

Jon Jones's tweets about failed UFC negotiations

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1263555937056382976?s=20

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1263589291713691652?s=20

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1263596512463880193?s=20

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1263606333254676481?s=20

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1263608405731639296?s=20

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1263609002685919232?s=20

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1263609134294818816?s=20

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1263610159567233024?s=20

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1263611724604866561?s=20

Francis Ngannou tweets disappointment over lack of Jones fight or title fight

https://twitter.com/francis_ngannou/status/1263637604823478272?s=20

Dana White on Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou?

