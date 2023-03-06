Jon Jones training footage emerges to reveal how new champion plotted Ciryl Gane finish

Footage from Jon Jones’ training camp has emerged and shed light on how the new UFC heavyweight champion plotted his submission of Ciryl Gane.

Jones, returning to the ring after three years away, beat Gane with a guillotine choke in the first round at UFC 285 on Saturday. By winning the main event, the former two-time light-heavyweight champion won the vacant heavyweight belt.

Training footage (which you can watch below) has now emerged and revealed how Jones, while preparing for the fight, was offered advice on the position that led to his submission of Gane.

Ex-UFC champion Henry Cejudo, a new member of Jones’ team, can be seen talking his fellow American through the grappling exchange that saw Jones drag Gane to the mat by the fence.

“If you’re losing a position, you don’t want to overwork the position,” says Cejudo, an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling. “Let’s say you have Gane here [in a body lock from behind], go here [to a front-on hold]; go to something bigger.

“Know when you have a position lost, because the last thing you want to do, Jon, is blow the watts in your hands and your wrists.

“Just try not to make that mistake of staying in a position too long. You’re going to have to make that rational decision to transition to something bigger.”

Jones, 35, took down Gane early in their fight, and though the Frenchman was able to stand briefly thereafter, he was soon dragged back to the canvas.

To achieve that second takedown, Jones transitioned from a rear body lock to a front-on position – as demonstrated by Cejudo in training. With Gane, 32, sat against the fence, Jones then locked in a guillotine and forced his opponent to tap out.

With the win, Jones became the eighth two-weight champion in UFC history. Just four fighters in that list have held both of their titles at once, including Cejudo.

Just as Jones returned last week after a three-year absence, former bantamweight and flyweight champion Cejudo is due to return in May, for his first fight since 2020.

Cejudo, 36, is set to challenge bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.