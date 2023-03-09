Jon Jones takes exception with Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier during UFC 285 reflection
Jon Jones has taken a few days to process his successful heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane this past Saturday at UFC 285.
While Jones has never been shy about sharing his feelings on Twitter, he largely remained absent on social media in the three days that followed his first-round submission to claim the vacant heavyweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
On Thursday, however, that changed. After he tweeted a thank you message to his supporters, Jones answered a handful of comments posted by users pertaining to various topics, including his experience at heavyweight, a future matchup against Francis Ngannou, his old rival Daniel Cormier’s reaction to his win, and more.
See below to find out what Jones had to say on a variety of topics.
Thankful
Just want to thank all of you guys for the positive messages, the text messages, the DM‘s. Sorry I can’t respond to you all. But I do love you all and I’m glad to have made you proud. Right back to the drawing board for me, the works not done.
— BONY (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2023
Thank you, love you too https://t.co/LnEU8p6Dfo
— BONY (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2023
Francis Ngannou fight likelihood
I highly doubt it, especially after that first performance. Like I said the dude left for a reason. Came up with every demand and request in the world. He knew that UFC wasn’t going to bend, he found his way out https://t.co/dxgr6D5v8g
— BONY (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2023
Daniel Cormier's reaction in the moment
My man couldn’t even pretend to smile, it was pretty funny. Asking what happened, an experience former champion and analyst suddenly not being able to identify a guillotine. 😌 https://t.co/dgqcqdCO34
— BONY (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2023
Physique changes ahead of next bout
I learned so much in this first heavyweight fight. I’ll come back at the same exact weight but much leaner. https://t.co/n4QCuo9gmr
— BONY (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2023
God's plan
He has plans for all of us, we just got to follow https://t.co/LsLGt0YePZ
— BONY (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2023
The hard work I put in over the next few weeks will be obvious, I predict I’ll look much different in my first title defense. Ultimately it’s not about looks, it’s about performance https://t.co/iXCxGFLVfw
— BONY (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2023
UFC 285 main event length
Somewhere inside there was this unsatisfying feeling. At the same time I’m glad I got out of there without any injuries. It was what it was, I’m super grateful https://t.co/l0POk7ujpC
— BONY (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2023
