Jon Jones takes exception with Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier during UFC 285 reflection

Jon Jones has taken a few days to process his successful heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane this past Saturday at UFC 285.

While Jones has never been shy about sharing his feelings on Twitter, he largely remained absent on social media in the three days that followed his first-round submission to claim the vacant heavyweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

On Thursday, however, that changed. After he tweeted a thank you message to his supporters, Jones answered a handful of comments posted by users pertaining to various topics, including his experience at heavyweight, a future matchup against Francis Ngannou, his old rival Daniel Cormier’s reaction to his win, and more.

See below to find out what Jones had to say on a variety of topics.

Thankful

Just want to thank all of you guys for the positive messages, the text messages, the DM‘s. Sorry I can’t respond to you all. But I do love you all and I’m glad to have made you proud. Right back to the drawing board for me, the works not done. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2023

Thank you, love you too https://t.co/LnEU8p6Dfo — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2023

Francis Ngannou fight likelihood

I highly doubt it, especially after that first performance. Like I said the dude left for a reason. Came up with every demand and request in the world. He knew that UFC wasn’t going to bend, he found his way out https://t.co/dxgr6D5v8g — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2023

Daniel Cormier's reaction in the moment

My man couldn’t even pretend to smile, it was pretty funny. Asking what happened, an experience former champion and analyst suddenly not being able to identify a guillotine. 😌 https://t.co/dgqcqdCO34 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2023

Physique changes ahead of next bout

Story continues

I learned so much in this first heavyweight fight. I’ll come back at the same exact weight but much leaner. https://t.co/n4QCuo9gmr — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2023

God's plan

He has plans for all of us, we just got to follow https://t.co/LsLGt0YePZ — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2023

The hard work I put in over the next few weeks will be obvious, I predict I’ll look much different in my first title defense. Ultimately it’s not about looks, it’s about performance https://t.co/iXCxGFLVfw — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2023

UFC 285 main event length

Somewhere inside there was this unsatisfying feeling. At the same time I’m glad I got out of there without any injuries. It was what it was, I’m super grateful https://t.co/l0POk7ujpC — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 9, 2023

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 285.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie