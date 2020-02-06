Jon Jones rips Dominick Reyes, praises Daniel Cormier ahead of UFC 247

Jon Jones - Daniel Cormier - Dominick Reyes - UFC 247

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones believes that his UFC 247 main event challenger Dominick Reyes isn't really as confident as he's trying to let on. In fact, Jones said that he believes Reyes is simply trying to talk himself into believing that he can hang with the champ.

In casting Reyes aside, Jones heaped praise on longtime rival Daniel Cormier for setting an example that paves the way to longevity for Jones.

