Jon Jones refutes arrest reports, vows to ‘vigorously defend’ against accusations

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is becoming frustrated with some reports surrounding an incident that occurred at his home during a recent drug test sample collection.

Jones was accused of threatening Drug Free Sport International (DFSI) sample collectors on March 30, leading to a summons to be issued by Albuquerque (N.M.) Police Department (APD) for assault and interference with communications.

While Jones admitted to using profanity during the sample collection, he denied threatening the workers in a statement given to the police.

On Sunday, an online report stated Jones was arrested, but APD or online booking records could not confirm that he was taken into custody. Jones acknowledged that he may be an “easy target” given his past troubles but ultimately took exception to those reports in a statement on X.

“I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating this morning,” Jones wrote. “I woke up to false reports that I had been arrested. I have not been arrested. In fact, I am currently in Texas with my daughters at a volleyball tournament.

“I must admit, it’s disappointing to have to clarify these things again, but I understand that I may be an easy target given some of my past issues. It’s important to set the record straight and make sure the truth is told.”

Jones continued:

“I was recently visited by testers while I was celebrating a birthday and taking a nap. Upon waking up, I was caught off guard by the unprofessionalism and protocol by one of the testers which caused frustration leading me to use some profanity I regret. However, I want to emphasize that at no point did I threaten, get in anyone’s face, raise my voice to anyone or engage in any form of assault.

“It’s unfortunate that false news has been spread without proper fact-checking. I want to assure you that I will vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations. The truth is, the incident simply did not occur.”

I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating this morning . I woke up to false reports that I had been arrested . I have not been arrested. In fact, I am currently in Texas with my daughters at a volleyball tournament. I must admit, it's… — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 7, 2024

MMA Junkie has reached out to the UFC about the situation, who acknowledged the request, but have not yet provided comment.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie