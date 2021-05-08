Jon Jones ‘really disgusted’ by leaked Diego Sanchez-Joshua Fabia training footage

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is speechless.

On Friday, a roughly three-minute training video featuring now former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez and trainer Joshua Fabia leaked on YouTube, which caused quite a stir. It has since been deleted, but footage continues to circulate on social media.

At one point in the video, Sanchez is suspended in the air upside down while Fabia punches, slaps and kicks him in the head and face. Sanchez simply hangs there and absorbs the strikes, eventually covering his face.

Jones, who was teammates with Sanchez for years at Jackson Wink MMA, has seen that footage, and he is disturbed to say the least.

“I am without words, really disgusted,” Jones tweeted Saturday. “As a person that used to know Diego, this is the last thing he needs.”

The leaked video is the latest twist since Sanchez was unceremoniously released by the UFC last week. That decision was made after Fabia contacted the UFC with a request for Sanchez’s complete medical history before his final fight with the promotion, which was to be against Donald Cerrone at UFC on ESPN 24. The request raised red flags for the promotion, leading to Sanchez being cut.

Since then, Sanchez, 39, has questioned why the UFC was so alarmed by the medical records request and said he fears he could be killed for speaking out against the promotion.

Fabia, the founder of the School of Self-Awareness, teamed up with Sanchez in 2019 after his split from Jackson Wink and has been at the center of controversy ever since.

Sanchez, the original winner of “The Ultimate Fighter” in 2005, spent 16 years with the UFC.